Scholz Faces Calls To Open Up Ahead Of Cum-Ex Testimony

By Todd Buell (August 19, 2022, 3:26 PM BST) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing calls for more transparency about what his role may have been in a so-called cum-ex tax scandal ahead of his expected testimony to a local parliamentary committee on Friday. A nongovernmental organization is calling for more transparency from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying he hasn't been open about his role in a cum-ex scandal, though he has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Finanzwende, a nongovernmental organization, said the head of the German government has not been fully truthful about his role in a dispute over whether private bank M.M. Warburg & Co. should reimburse criminal gains...

