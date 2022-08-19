Aviva Concerned Few Irish Workers Saving Into Pensions

By Irene Madongo (August 19, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- Many Irish employees are not setting aside cash for their retirement, with most taking a "conservative approach," preferring to put money into low-interest deposit accounts over pension funds, a survey by the local subsidiary of insurance giant Aviva has suggested. Aviva Life & Pensions Ireland DAC said on Thursday that it commissioned a nationwide survey of 1,000 adults, which found that only 17% of workers claimed they are saving into their pension fund. The research, conducted in March, also found that 16% of male respondents said they save into a retirement plan, while just 9% of women said they did. "The survey findings...

