UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (August 19, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen the Bureau of Investigative Journalism sued for libel by a former Kazakh leader, Siemens Mobility bring fresh legal action against high-speed rail project HS2 in a procurement claim, and an Irish aircraft company sue Aeroflot and Rossiya Airlines in the wake of sanctions imposed on the Russian airlines by the U.K. government. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Arempa International Ltd. FZC v. Lloyds Bank PLC Arempa International, which describes itself as a distributor of security, aviation and transport technologies, has hit Lloyds Bank with a commercial...

