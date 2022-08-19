Irish Competition Watchdog Probes Online Platforms Rules

By Irene Madongo (August 19, 2022, 2:59 PM BST) -- Ireland's antitrust watchdog is looking into how businesses relate with online intermediary platforms, such as rental websites, to help it assess industry's familiarity with its new rules for a fairer digital regime. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said on Thursday it is running an online survey which will help it explore traders' awareness of the European Union's platform-to-business regulation, which took effect in July 2020, and is aimed at creating a transparent business environment for smaller businesses and traders on digital platforms. The regulator is the enforcer of the legislation that sets rules for how search engines and online platforms,...

