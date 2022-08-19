FCA Admits To Oversight Failures Of Collapsed Payments Biz

By Ashish Sareen (August 19, 2022, 7:16 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority admitted Friday to some oversight failures that led to customers losing money when Premier FX collapsed in 2018, including reauthorizing the now-defunct payment services provider months before it went under. Britain's financial watchdog said that it had carried out an independent internal assessment of complaints made by former customers and "upheld or partially upheld" five out of 31 of them. The FCA said that the complaints it upheld or partially upheld included those over the timeliness and accuracy of updates made to the watchdog's online register of authorized firms, the reauthorization of Premier FX months before its...

