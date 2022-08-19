UK Criminal Defense Firms And Attorneys Decreased In 2022

By Jack Rodgers (August 19, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The total number of criminal defense attorneys and law firms providing criminal legal advice has decreased significantly in the United Kingdom, according to a Legal Aid Agency study published Thursday. According to the study, the attorneys who represent criminal defendants in Great Britain and Wales through the Standard Crime Contract that begins this year on Oct. 1 has decreased by 9.4%, while firms that will take on that criminal defense work also decreased by 5.4%, according to the current duty rota. In the last 15 years, the number of firms in the region taking on criminal defense work has nearly reduced by...

