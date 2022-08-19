Australian Beverage Co. Plans To Tap US Market For $20M IPO

By Tom Zanki (August 19, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Australian distiller Innovation Beverage Group Ltd. on Friday filed for a U.S. initial public offering that would raise $20 million, guided by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP and underwriters counsel Carmel Milazzo & Feil LLP. Seven Hills-based Innovation Beverage manages a portfolio of 60 products, including 13 alcoholic and nonalcoholic brands, according to its registration statement. The company told regulators it focuses on "premium and super premium brands." Innovation Beverage said IPO proceeds will largely fund operating expenses and may be used to acquire or invest in additional products or assets. The four-year-old company reported $3.7 million in revenue for 2021, mostly...

