EPA Proposes Strengthening Chemical Risk Management Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 19, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday suggested beefing up an Obama-era chemical risk management program that was weakened by the Trump administration. The Risk Management Program regulation, intended to improve chemical process safety, assist local emergency authorities in planning for and responding to accidents and improve public awareness of chemical hazards at regulated sources, was first promulgated in 1996 and amended in 2017. The Trump administration in 2019 rolled back several key aspects of those amendments, which the Biden administration is now restoring. "Protecting public health is central to EPA's mission, particularly as we adapt to the challenges of climate change,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS