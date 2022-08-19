Buckley Must Produce Docs In Policy Fight, NC Justices Say

By Ryan Boysen (August 19, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Buckley LLP must hand over to an insurer a swath of documents generated during an investigation conducted by Latham & Watkins LLP into alleged misconduct by Buckley's former co-founder as part of a $6 million coverage dispute, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday. In a three-page order, North Carolina's high court brushed aside Buckley's arguments that the entire Latham investigation is protected by attorney-client privilege, finding that the probe was conducted more for business purposes than for legal purposes. The decision means Buckley's insurer, Oxford Insurance Co., is within its rights to demand access to many of those documents as...

