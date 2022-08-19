DC Circ. Rules DOJ Improperly Redacted Russia Probe Memo

By James Arkin (August 19, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice improperly shielded a memo to then-Attorney General Bill Barr related to whether former President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice during the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday. The unanimous decision from the three-judge panel affirmed a May 2021 district court ruling that the DOJ must turn over the 2019 legal memo to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, a nonprofit organization that sued for access to it under the Freedom of Information Act. The circuit court ruled that the DOJ did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS