Recruiter Hires Atty To Carry On Suit Against Robinson & Cole

By Christine DeRosa (August 19, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota-based legal recruiting organization suing Robinson & Cole LLP, alleging breach of contract, has obtained an attorney just three days after a Connecticut federal judge admonished its CEO, saying it sought legal advice from the court and had not yet had an attorney appear. The Sweetbridge Group LLC obtained attorney John J. Radshaw III to represent it before U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam, according to a docket entry Thursday. In an order Monday, Judge Merriam said that the company had yet to have counsel appear in the case since it was transferred to Connecticut from South Dakota. The...

