Defense Strategies For Depositors In Crypto Ch. 11 Litigation

By Deborah Kovsky-Apap (August 22, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- As multiple bankrupt cryptocurrency Chapter 11 cases begin to pick up steam, depositors of cryptocurrency on the bankrupt exchanges have many questions. How much of a haircut will I have to take? If cryptocurrencies recover, is the amount of my claim still frozen at the petition date? Will I get any of my coins back, or just a pro rata distribution in fiat currency? Within the next two years,[1] they may well be asking another question: Are you kidding me? Because they will just have received demand letters from the debtor's liquidation trustee,[2] informing them that the value of the cryptocurrency...

