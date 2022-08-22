US Fintech Co. Gets FCA Nod To Buy UK Money Payment Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (August 22, 2022, 4:29 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has approved the €685,000 ($685,000) sale of a money transfer company in England to Future FinTech, according to the U.S. company. Future FinTech Group Inc., which signed the deal to acquire Khyber Money Exchange Ltd. in September 2021, said Friday that it now expects to complete the merger in the next three months. It added that it won approval from the City watchdog on Aug. 16. Khyber Exchange, which allows customers to transfer money between 130 countries, is being sold by its owner, Rahim Shah. Shanchun Huang, chief executive of Florida-based Future FinTech, said the acquisition widens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS