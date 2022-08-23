How To Combat Bankruptcy Roll-Ups' Unexpected Outcomes

By Andrew Carty (August 23, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- This article discusses whether a roll-up of prepetition senior secured debt should affect the value of a junior lienholder's prepetition secured claim. A roll-up involves the conversion of prepetition secured debt into post-petition secured debt, typically through the deemed use of debtor-in-possession, or DIP, loan proceeds to repay the prepetition debt. Lenders seek roll-ups because, among other things, they preclude possible cramdown of the rolled-up prepetition debt under Section 1129(b) of the Bankruptcy Code. But roll-ups can have other consequences, including potentially affecting the value of junior secured debt that isn't rolled up. This article is excerpted from Should Roll-Ups of Senior...

