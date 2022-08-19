Jamaican National Cops To Lottery Scam Targeting Elderly

By Elliot Weld (August 19, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Jamaican national pled guilty Friday to his role in a scheme in which elderly victims were falsely told they had won the lottery and needed to pay fees in order to collect their winnings. Greg Warren Clarke, 29, participated in the lottery scam from about September 2013 until August 2015, prosecutors said. Victims would be called via telephone and told they had struck it big in lottery winnings but that they needed to send money for fees and taxes via wire transfer to collect, according to the government, but the victims never received any lottery winnings. Clarke said he and...

