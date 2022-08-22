Ark. Justices To Let Anti-Pot Group Intervene In Ballot Battle

By Mike Curley (August 22, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing an anti-cannabis legalization group to intervene in a suit challenging the state Board of Elections' decision not to certify a ballot question to legalize cannabis for recreational use. In its brief order Friday, the court said Save Arkansas From Epidemic must file its answer to the original complaint by Monday this week, and its brief is due the same day as the state defendants' brief on Aug. 30. The group had moved to intervene on Wednesday, saying it had a right to intervene as a ballot question committee to protect the interests of Arkansans who...

