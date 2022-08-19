Split NLRB Sets Aside Exxon Case Over Ex-Member's Conflict

By Beverly Banks (August 19, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A split panel for the National Labor Relations Board on Friday called for reconsideration of a 2020 decision with ExxonMobil's research arm following an ethics report saying former board member William Emanuel should have recused himself over financial conflicts. NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran and member Gwynne A. Wilcox said the board would vacate its September 2020 decision, finding ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co. Inc. did not bargain in bad faith with the Independent Laboratory Employees Union. The NLRB vacated a 2020 decision involving ExxonMobil on Friday, ruling that a former board member failed to disclose financial links to the company and should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS