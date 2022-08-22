Broker Marsh Launches Insurance For Hydrogen Projects

By Irene Madongo (August 22, 2022, 4:06 PM BST) -- Broker Marsh said Monday it has launched the world's first dedicated insurance and reinsurance scheme for green and blue hydrogen energy projects, providing up to $300 million of cover per risk in the nascent sector. The new program was developed with insurers American International Group Inc., or AIG, and Liberty Specialty Markets, which is part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, and will offer small and multinational organizations cover for the construction or startup phase of green and blue hydrogen projects, Marsh said. The scheme also covers business interruption and general third-party liability, the broker said. Blue hydrogen is made mainly from...

