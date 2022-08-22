Roschier-Led Fashion Site Completes $30M Takeover Of Rival

By Tom Fish (August 22, 2022, 3:23 PM BST) -- E-commerce website Vinted UAB said on Monday that it has finalized its offer to buy all shares in secondhand fashion platform Rebelle AB, in a deal worth approximately 315 million Swedish kroner ($29.6 million). The cash offer by Vinted, which has its base in Lithuania, means it now owns 96.7% of its German rival's share capital and voting rights. The conditions of the deal stipulated that a threshold of 90% had to be passed. A Swedish law firm, Roschier Advokatbyrå AB, is acting as legal advisor to Vinted. The retail companies said the decision to combine operations will allow them to exploit...

