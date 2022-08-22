FCA Bans British Steel Pension Firms From Selling Assets

By Martin Croucher (August 22, 2022, 11:52 AM BST) -- A quarter of financial advice firms placed under emergency powers have been blocked from selling off assets before a £71 million ($84 million) redress scheme for victims of a major pension plan transfer scandal is implemented, the Financial Conduct Authority said Monday. The City watchdog said that 26 of 101 advisers that fall within the scope of the temporary asset retention rules, introduced in April, have been blocked from disposing of parts of their business as it tackles the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal. The remaining companies will have to carry out monthly assessments to ensure they have sufficient capital to...

