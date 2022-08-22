Ex-F1 Chief Denies Hiding $650M Trust From Tax Authority

By Sophia Dourou (August 22, 2022, 11:12 AM BST) -- Former Formula One racing boss Bernie Ecclestone pleaded not guilty on Monday to hiding more than $650 million in an offshore trust from the British tax authorities as he appeared at a London court. The former Formula One motor racing boss denied a single charge of fraud by false representation as he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) Ecclestone, 91, denied a single charge of fraud by false representation between July 2013 and October 2016 when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court. "The revenue and customs conducted an investigation into Mr. Ecclestone's finances which would...

