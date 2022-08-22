New Guide Weighs Pros, Cons Of Consolidating Pensions

By Martin Croucher (August 22, 2022, 2:24 PM BST) -- Millions of Britons approaching retirement with multiple pension pots should think carefully about consolidating their savings in a single scheme, a consultancy warned Monday. Lane Clark & Peacock said in a new consumer guide that pension savers should consider the advantages and drawbacks of transferring out of retirement plans, some of which may offer access at an earlier age or tax relief breaks. "Despite the attractions of pension consolidation, it is important to 'look before you leap,'" Steve Webb, an LCP partner and former pensions minister, said. "Pension products may have attractive features, which can be lost if you transfer out...

