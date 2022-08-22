Gold Fraud Trial To Go Ahead Despite Legal Aid Strike

By Ronan Barnard (August 22, 2022, 3:16 PM BST) -- Four men accused of operating a fraudulent gold mine scheme will still face a trial this year after a judge said Monday he would be "extremely reluctant" to delay it, with backlogs expected to worsen as criminal barristers vote to escalate their strikes. Judge Gregory Perrins said he would hear any applications to delay the case over an alleged £5.4 million ($6.3 million) investment fraud at a pre-trial review hearing set for Sept. 9. But he warned he would only use the "nuclear option" of delaying the trial if it was unavoidable, since it would have to be listed over a...

