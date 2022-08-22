Criminal Barristers Vote For Indefinite Strike Over Pay

By Ashish Sareen (August 22, 2022, 1:50 PM BST) -- The Criminal Bar Association said Monday that its members have voted to stage an indefinite, uninterrupted walkout because long-standing grievances with the government over pay for legal aid work remain unaddressed. Members of the association that represents criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted to go on an indefinite strike in September over legal aid pay. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The association — which represents criminal advocates in England and Wales — said its members have voted to go on an indefinite strike starting Sept. 5, a move that promises continued gridlock for the criminal justice system. Almost 80% of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS