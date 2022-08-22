Trump Urges DC Circ. To Void House Financial Doc Subpoena

By Theresa Schliep (August 22, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit should completely void a House subpoena seeking former President Donald Trump's financial documents, he told the appeals court Monday, arguing its earlier decision partially approving of the subpoena "tilts the institutional balance of power in Congress' favor." The appeals court should reconsider its July decision finding that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform could obtain some, but not all, of the records it requested from Mazars USA LLP, the former president's erstwhile accounting firm, Trump said in a rehearing petition. Former President Donald Trump told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that it should completely void a House...

