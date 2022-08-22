EU Challenging Dutch Pension Tax System

By Todd Buell (August 22, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- The European Commission is challenging the tax arrangements for Dutch pensions in the European Union's highest court on the grounds that they violate EU legal guarantees on free movement of capital, a document published Monday said. In a claim dated June 3, the commission, the EU's executive arm, said Dutch law on the transfer of pension capital hinders the free movement of capital, services and workers and therefore conflicts with EU law. The claim concerns Dutch laws on the transfer of pension capital from supplementary pensions accumulated via the employer. In cross-border situations, the tax-free outgoing transfer of pension capital is...

