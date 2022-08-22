3 Firms Lead $1.6B Go-Private Sale Of Fintech CSI

By Renee Hickman (August 22, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Computer Services Inc., a provider of financial services and regulatory technology, will be taken private by investment firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Bridgeport Partners in a $1.6 billion deal guided by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, Kirkland & Ellis and Weil Gotshal & Manges, the companies said Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, CSI shareholders will receive $58 per share, according to a statement. That per-share purchase price represents a 53% premium to CSI's closing stock price on Friday, the statement said. Nelson Mullins is advising CSI; Kirkland is representing Centerbridge; and Weil is counseling Bridgeport. CSI President and CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS