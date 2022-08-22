SEC's Former Denver Office Leader Joins Haynes And Boone

By Katryna Perera (August 22, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Denver Regional Office has joined Haynes and Boone LLP as a partner in the firm's SEC enforcement, government enforcement and litigation, and U.S. criminal investigations and prosecutions practices. Kurt Gottschall will remain in Denver but will now turn his attention to private practice after more than two decades with the SEC. In a phone call with Law360 on Monday, Gottschall said he had a great career with the agency but was ready for a new set of challenges. "I think it's going to be a great time to be in private...

