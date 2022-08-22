Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 22, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Santander Consumer USA, La Jolla Pharmaceutical, Nektar Therapeutics and Inovalon Holdings filed new suits in Delaware's Court of Chancery last week, and attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. deforested a small hillside to document an increasing number of discovery disputes. A trial wrapped up, various settlements were proposed and rejected, and the court's top judge mused about reevaluating Delaware's approach to litigation demands. In case you missed anything, here's a rundown of the news from last week from Delaware's Chancery Court. Social Media Morass Elon Musk's attempt to escape his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS