PTAB Denies Chinese Co.'s IPR Targeting Cultured Cell Patent

By Britain Eakin (August 22, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has declined to institute inter partes review of a Ventria Biosciences Inc. patent on cell culture media in a challenge brought by Wuhan Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., saying the petition wasn't likely to succeed. Wuhan Healthgen had argued the patent was obvious in light of various combinations of scientific papers and a World Intellectual Property Organization patent application, but the board said in a decision Friday that none of those invalidity arguments passed muster. "We are not persuaded that petitioner has demonstrated a reasonable likelihood that it would prevail with respect to at least one claim...

