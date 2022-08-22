Insurer Fights Bid To Toss Suit Over $54M FCRA Settlement

By Hope Patti (August 22, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit urged a Missouri federal court to reject a request by a background-reporting company and class of consumers to throw out a coverage dispute over a $54 million settlement related to violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, arguing that the court should retain jurisdiction and dispose of all issues between the parties. Scottsdale Insurance Co. argued in an opposition Friday that the court should deny American Detective Services Inc. and James Smith's motion to dismiss the coverage dispute in favor of a state court garnishment action that has since been removed to federal court. The insurer contended that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS