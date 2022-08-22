Medical Imaging Startup Soars In Shanghai After Smash IPO

By Tom Zanki (August 22, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Chinese medical technology company United Imaging Healthcare Ltd. boomed in debut trading Monday following a $1.6 billion initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR market, the year's largest IPO for the technology-focused venue. United Imaging shares rose 65% to close at 181.22 yuan ($26.46), up from its offer price of 109.88 yuan. The company earlier this month sold 100 million shares, setting the stage for its listing. The medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment maker said its market value surpassed $21 billion at one point in trading Monday. The so-called STAR market, shorthand for the Science and Technology Innovation Board,...

