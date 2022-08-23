Banking Orgs Decry CFPB's 'Unfair' Customer Service Query

By Al Barbarino (August 22, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A trio of banking industry groups on Monday railed against a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau request for information about customer service at large banks, claiming that the bureau unfairly put forth a "flawed premise that banks provide poor customer service." The June 14 request wrongly assumes that an increased reliance on technology and industry consolidation is hurting customer service, and the CFPB doesn't even have authority to govern customer service anyway, according to the letter from the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute and Consumer Bankers Association. "The CFPB's statements in the RFI unfairly characterize the quality of customer service provided...

