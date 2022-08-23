Cannabis Cos. SNDL And Valens Unveil $106M Merger Deal

By Collin Krabbe (August 23, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Two publicly traded cannabis companies in Canada say they are combining to create one vertically integrated platform. SNDL Inc. of Calgary announced its merger with the Valens Company Inc. of Kelowna, British Columbia, on Monday. Under the terms of the deal, SNDL said, it will acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Valens not owned by SNDL and subsidiaries. Valens' shareholders will receive 0.3334 of a common share of SNDL for each Valens share, the deal announcement says. Based on Friday's close of SNDL shares on the Nasdaq, the company's deal announcement says "the consideration represents an implied value of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS