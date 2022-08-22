Actavis Can Deduct $12M In Legal Fees, Claims Court Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 22, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Actavis can deduct as regular business expenses $12 million it spent fending off lawsuits as it tried to secure approval to sell generic birth control and other drugs, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled. Because Watson Pharmaceuticals, which later merged with Actavis, spent the millions defending itself from suits that arose under the Hatch-Waxman Act, the government was wrong to disallow the company those deductions, the court said Friday. The Hatch-Waxman Act required that in exchange for a speedy Food and Drug Administration license, the company needed to notify name-brand patent holders that it was going after their drugs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS