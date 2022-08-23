'Grizzly Scouts' Member Linked To Court Killing Gets 10 Years

By Dorothy Atkins (August 22, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced a "Grizzly Scouts" militia member Monday to 10 years for sexually enticing a minor and six months for obstructing an investigation into the killing of a Federal Protective Service security guard outside a district courthouse, while acknowledging that six months for obstruction seems too low. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria handed down Robert Jesus Blancas' prison sentence at the end of a hearing held in San Francisco on obstruction of justice and enticement charges, to which he pleaded guilty in two separate criminal cases. "For both cases the conduct is very serious, Mr. Blancas," the judge...

