Zarwin Baum Boosts Philly Office With Insurance Defense Pro

By James Boyle (August 22, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Midsize firm Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy has expanded its insurance practice by adding to its Philadelphia office a veteran attorney with more than 30 years of experience. Robert F. Ferrara has joined Zarwin Baum as a shareholder in the firm's insurance defense team in Philadelphia, a statement from the firm said. He moved his practice after operating a solo firm for more than 20 years. Ferrara did not return a request for comment. Zarwin Baum announced Ferrara's arrival last week, touting his expertise at complex civil litigation and his ability to grasp sophisticated subject matters, making Ferrara an "excellent...

