Wash. AG Can Keep $14.5M 'Trust Mill' Win

By Greg Lamm (August 23, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based insurance company cannot overturn a ruling that it misled seniors about estate planning and needed to pay $14.5 million in restitution and fines, according to a decision Monday by the Washington Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel upheld a trial court's ruling that CLA Estate Services' marketing of its Lifetime Estate Plan left a deceptive impression that customers were buying estate planning services and not in-home visits from "commission-motivated" insurance agents, according to a published opinion written by Washington Appellate Court Judge Lori K. Smith. The Washington First Division Court of Appeals panel rejected arguments by CLA USA Inc....

