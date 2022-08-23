Software Co. BigHand Acquires Cost Analytics Firm Digitory

By Matt Perez (August 23, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Productivity and profitability software company BigHand Ltd. said it had acquired cost analytics platform Digitory Legal, its second acquisition this year after taking over Iridium Technology in February. Financial details of the acquisitions were not disclosed in the Monday announcement. Digitory founder and Chief Executive Catherine Krow will move with her team to BigHand and serve as its managing director of diversity and impact analytics, according to her LinkedIn profile. Krow is a former litigation partner at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, as well as a former assistant district attorney in San Francisco. "Throughout my time practicing law, I witnessed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS