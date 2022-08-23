Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Neb. Medical Pot Legalization Effort Fails To Qualify For Ballot

By Sam Reisman (August 22, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Two proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska failed to secure the required number of signatures and won't appear on the November ballot, state officials said Monday.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said both measures fell about 9,000 signatures short of the 86,776 threshold needed to qualify for the ballot, and neither met a requirement that backers gather signatures from a broad distribution of the state's counties.

"To say I'm devastated would be an understatement," Crista Eggers of the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana Committee wrote in an email to supporters Monday.

"Suffering Nebraskans should never be faced with having to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!