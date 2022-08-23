Neb. Medical Pot Legalization Effort Fails To Qualify For Ballot

By Sam Reisman (August 22, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Two proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska failed to secure the required number of signatures and won't appear on the November ballot, state officials said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said both measures fell about 9,000 signatures short of the 86,776 threshold needed to qualify for the ballot, and neither met a requirement that backers gather signatures from a broad distribution of the state's counties. "To say I'm devastated would be an understatement," Crista Eggers of the Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana Committee wrote in an email to supporters Monday. "Suffering Nebraskans should never be faced with having to...

