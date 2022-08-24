Consumer Financial Digital Marketing In CFPB's Crosshairs

By Ellen Berge, Leonard Gordon and Jonathan Pompan (August 24, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Through a new interpretive rule, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently declared that digital marketers can be held liable under the Consumer Financial Protection Act if they engage in or substantially assist unfair, deceptive or abusive practices in advertising financial products on behalf of CFPA-covered banks and nonbanks. This latest in a series of interpretive rules issued by the bureau, when combined with the Federal Trade Commission's recently announced rulemaking on privacy, confirms a coordinated effort by the two agencies to rein in behavioral advertising. Both agencies are concerned about whether tracking information, algorithms, digital techniques and other tools used to decide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS