Hawaii Hemp Seller Sues Health Dept. For $10M Over Rule

By Mike Curley (August 23, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Hawaii hemp seller is suing the state's Department of Health for $10 million, saying it revised its definition of hemp in violation of federal law under the 2018 Farm Bill, effectively making the seller's products illegal in the state while they are still legal federally. In a complaint filed Monday, Duke's Investments LLC named Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, in its suit alleging that the state also violated its own procedural rules by changing the definition without giving businesses affected, like Duke's investments, the required notice to contest the change. According to the suit, Duke's...

