MVP: Hogan Lovells' Cybil Roehrenbeck

Law360 (September 12, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Cybil Roehrenbeck of Hogan Lovells LLP helped a consortium of artificial intelligence health care companies become eligible for Medicare reimbursement payments for artificial intelligence services, earning her a spot among Law360's 2022...

To view the full article, register now.