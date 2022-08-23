Ex-Asst. US Atty In Ohio Hit With Sex Harassment Complaint

By Eric Heisig (August 23, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio inappropriately touched a female intern and sexually harassed her for over two years, to the point where she worked out of another office to avoid him, according to a disciplinary complaint the ex-prosecutor now faces. Mark S. Bennett is accused by the state's Office of Disciplinary Counsel of violating rules prohibiting conduct that harms the perception of an attorney's fitness to practice law. The complaint filed last week said Bennett repeatedly made unwelcome comments toward the intern in person and over text between 2017 and 2019, which included requesting nude...

