University Union Demands Pension Cuts Be Revoked

By Joel Poultney (August 23, 2022, 1:51 PM BST) -- A union for university staff is to ballot its members and demand that changes to pension benefits be revoked, arguing that the retirement plan's deficit during the COVID-19 pandemic that had been used to justify the cuts has now been reversed. The University and College Union, which has already taken strike action, said that it will ballot members over changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme. (iStock.com/Ceri Breeze) The University and College Union said that members at 68 universities will be balloted from Sept. 6 over changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme, or USS, Britain's largest pension plan. The union's general secretary,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS