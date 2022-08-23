UK Clears BT Shares Deal With French Giant Altice

By Tom Fish (August 23, 2022, 1:16 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said on Tuesday that it will not prevent French telecoms giant Altice from increasing its stake in BT Group PLC to 18%, after the government decided that the deal was not a security risk. Altice bought another 5.9% of the shares in BT, the largest provider of telephone, broadband and mobile services in the U.K, in December 2021. The latest purchase of shares, for an amount that the companies did not disclose, added to Altice's 12.9% stake in BT — triggering a government probe in May over security concerns. But BT said in a statement on Tuesday that...

