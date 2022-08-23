Finland's Etteplan Offers $253M To Buy Swedish Tech Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (August 23, 2022, 2:32 PM BST) -- Engineering services company Etteplan Oyj of Finland made an offer on Tuesday to buy all the shares of Swedish technology firm Semcon AB in cash for approximately 2.7 billion Swedish kronor ($253 million), adding that the offer price will not increase. Etteplan has offered to buy all the shares of Semcon at 149 kronor per share, which is 31.6% more than the Swedish company's Monday share price of 113.20 kronor per share. Etteplan intends to remove Semcon from its listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange if the offer is accepted. Shares of Semcon were trading at 147.40 kronor each after lunchtime, up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS