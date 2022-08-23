FCA Recruiting For ESG Policy Advisory Committee

By Alex Davidson (August 23, 2022, 2:56 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it is seeking external experts for a new advisory committee that will look at regulatory strategies for tackling climate change and social responsibility standards. The committee will advise the FCA's board on how the regulator should develop its strategy on environmental, social and governance matters in keeping with its objectives and principles. "This includes meeting the government's expectation that we 'have regard' to the U.K.'s commitment to achieving a net-zero economy by 2050, when considering how to advance and achieve our objectives and functions," the watchdog said in a statement. Net-zero is the...

