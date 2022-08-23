Watchdog Shows Teeth Over Dental Merger Competition Fears

By Dawood Fakhir (August 23, 2022, 4:29 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust regulator raised competition concerns on Tuesday in the initial phase of its investigation into the merger of two dental practice operating companies, calling on both businesses to offer solutions. The Competition and Markets Authority said the acquisition of Riviera Bidco Ltd., which owns Dental Partners Group Ltd., by Rodericks Dental Ltd. will decrease competition in parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire, counties in northern and central England. Rodericks, which is backed by private equity firm CapVest Partners, and Dental Partners both offer private dental treatments and treatments through the National Health Service in the Yorkshire town of Doncaster and Alfreton in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS