2 More BakerHostetler IP Attys Move To Blank Rome In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 23, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Two intellectual property and technology attorneys have left BakerHostetler LLP to join Blank Rome LLP's Washington, D.C., office, making them the latest additions to Blank Rome from BakerHostetler in the past four weeks, the firm said Monday. Mark Mashack and Timothy Schwarz are the firm's latest IP additions from BakerHostetler, both focusing on separate areas of intellectual property law, the firm said. Mashack joins Blank Rome after more than six years at BakerHostetler, while Schwarz moves to Blank Rome after almost a year with BakerHostetler, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Late last month, the firm hired Hussein Akhavannik, the former co-leader...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS